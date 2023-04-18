Aston Villa are yet to make a decision on the future of their three on loan Championship stars.

Cameron Archer, Aaron Ramsey and Jaden Philogene-Bidace have all enjoyed successful stints out on loan in the second division this year.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League club will review their position on the trio during the off-season.

Multiple offers have been received for potential transfers this summer for all three players, with Villa expecting a busy summer ahead in the market.

Aston Villa's impressive Championship trio

Archer made the move to Middlesbrough in January, and has become a key component of Michael Carrick’s side in the process.

The striker has contributed eight goals and six assists from 16 league appearances, forming a formidable strike partnership with the division’s top scorer Chuba Akpom.

The 21-year-old has played a key role in helping the team rise to fourth in the table as they push for promotion to the Premier League.

Ramsey is also on loan at the Riverside, where he has made 11 league appearances in Carrick’s team.

The Villa youngster had been on loan at Norwich City in the first half of the campaign, but joined Boro in January after being recalled midway through the campaign.

Ramsey has bagged five goals and one assist for the club since joining in the winter.

Meanwhile, Philogene-Bidace signed for Cardiff City on loan at the start of the season and has gone on to score four goals from 33 league appearances in a difficult year for the Bluebirds.

Are this Aston Villa trio ready for the Premier League?

It is expected that the trio will have a difficult time making their way into Unai Emery’s plans for next season, with the Spaniard currently overseeing a positive run of form that has the team sitting sixth in the Premier League table.

It remains to be seen whether the trio could return to their current loan clubs, or if there is interest from elsewhere in the country.

However, it has been reported that multiple clubs have contacted Villa about the possibility of completing a deal this summer.

Should Aston Villa sell this exciting trio?

Archer and Ramsey have both been great additions to Carrick’s side since January, so it would come as no surprise if Boro sought another deal with Villa.

The duo could yet be promotion heroes if they can play a role in helping the team back into the Premier League.

However, if promotion is not secured then perhaps a Premier League move could beckon based on their performances this campaign.

But a top flight move for Philogene-Bidace is probably premature, as another loan to the Championship might be the best next step for him in his career.