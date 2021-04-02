Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough and Cardiff City amongst quartet chasing deal for 6-goal ace

Published

1 hour ago

on

Middlesbrough and Cardiff City are headlining a host of Championship clubs interested in signing Joshua Kayode. 

Kaydoe is on the books at Rotherham United but has made only three appearances for the Millers.

However, the striker has caught the eye out on loan, having had spells with Chesterfield, Gateshead and Carlisle.

The 20-year-old is currently enjoying his second spell with the latter, and has struck six times in 29 appearances across all competitions this season.

As per a report from Football Insider, Middlesbrough and Cardiff, alongside Brentford and Bournemouth, are tracking Kayode out on loan, aware of the fact that his contract with Rotherham is starting to run down now.

The Championship quartet, who up until today all appeared to be in promotion contention still, will face competition from clubs abroad for the signing of the forward.

Brentford and Bournemouth remain in the hunt for promotion and occupy a place in the Championship play-offs right now, but defeats for Cardiff and Middlesbrough on Good Friday have left their play-off hopes in serious doubt heading onto the second phase of the Easter schedule.

They sit outside the top-six now.

The Verdict 

Kayode is still really, really raw, but he’s got plenty of potential, which has Championship clubs interested in him right now.

There has been a decent spell at Carlisle this season in League Two, but there’s obviously a big step up into the Championship, so if a club makes the move, patience is going to be key.

Looking at this situation now, it’s hard to see which club would fit best given the differing pursuits of promotion.

Thoughts? Let us know! 


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

