Middlesbrough and Blackburn face fresh competition in transfer fight for 27-year-old

Hatayspor are said to have held talks with Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu amid interest from Middlesbrough and Blackburn.

Mpanzu was one of Luton Town’s longest-serving players, making just shy of 300 appearances for the Hatters during an eight-year spell at Kenilworth Road.

But despite being offered a new deal at the end of last season, Ruddock failed to agree fresh terms with Luton, and is now on the lookout for a new club.

Football Insider have recently claimed that Boro are leading Blackburn in the race to sign the combative midfielder.

But a move to Turkey could now be on the cards for Mpanzu, with Gazete Damga claiming that Hatayspor have tabled an offer for the player having met with his agent.

Hatayspor finished sixth in the Turkish Super Lig last term, and will now be looking to kick on after an impressive campaign.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray will be keen to bolster his midfield ranks this summer, as he also looks to help Rovers kick on next season.

The Verdict

Mpanzu is likely to have many offers on the table this summer, especially because he is available to sign on a free without a transfer fee.

A move to Turkey would be an interesting one, and there is a better chance of him playing European football over there if that appeals to him.

Middlesbrough and Blackburn are obviously big clubs for the Championship, though, so he has to weigh up his options whilst keep himself fit ahead of the forthcoming campaign.