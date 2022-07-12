Middlesbrough among Championship sides in transfer race for 21-year-old

Championship side Middlesbrough are interested in recruiting Fulham forward Rodrigo Muniz this summer, according to a Twitter update from journalist Vene Casagrande.

The 21-year-old found himself behind top goalscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic for much of the 2021/22 campaign at Craven Cottage, limiting his game time in the English capital as made just 25 league appearances.

Considering most of these displays came from the bench, the Brazilian will be disappointed he hasn’t been able to make more of an impact, though he has scored five goals for the Cottagers already.

Quiz: 20 statements about former Middlesbrough players – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Juninho signed for Boro for the first time in 1996 True False

Boro were another side thought to have been interested in taking him away from his former side Flamengo last summer – but Marco Silva’s side had the necessary funds to secure an agreement for his services despite already bringing in another big-money signing in Harry Wilson.

According to reporter Casagrande though, he could potentially be on his way to the Riverside during this window with the Cottagers considering letting him go out on loan.

The Teesside outfit are just one of multiple second-tier sides thought to be interested in taking the Brazilian off Silva’s hands temporarily, with Chris Wilder’s side currently in desperate need of adding more strikers to their squad.

Chuba Akpom and Uche Ikpeazu have been told they can leave the club, with the pair’s likely exit this summer following the departures of Andraz Sporar, Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun on the expiration of their loan deals at the end of last term.

The Verdict:

This would be a good addition for Boro and considering the Cottagers may not use him all that much next season, they may be willing to pay a portion of the forward’s wages on the condition he gets plenty of game time at the Riverside.

With this, they could probably fork out less on Muniz than a player of less quality, so this deal is a no-brainer if they can get it over the line with his promotion-winning experience likely to be valuable.

He may not start every week – but as he showed at Craven Cottage – he can keep his professionalism when not playing but may get more minutes to shine than he did last season considering Wilder likes to play with two up front.

From the player’s perspective, he has the chance to be heavily involved with a side that are currently one of the favourites for promotion, so this is a move he should be looking to make.

Considering they have tracked him before as well, Boro should know how to use him effectively and that can only be good for the player who will need to have a good season in his quest to try and be one of the first names on the teamsheet at Craven Cottage in the future.