Middlesbrough among Championship clubs seeking transfer deal for Sunderland man

Middlesbrough, Preston and Bristol City are all keeping tabs on Sunderland’s Tom Flanagan, who is out of contract in the summer.

The centre-back has been an important figure for the Black Cats this season, featuring in 14 league games as Lee Johnson’s side sit fifth in the table.

And, it appears Flanagan’s form has caught the eye, with Football Insider revealing that there is already plenty of interest in the player ahead of the January window.

They claim that the three clubs are monitoring his situation, as Sunderland know it will be their last chance to get a fee for the former Burton Albion man unless he agrees a new contract.

Bringing in defensive reinforcements is sure to be a priority for new Boro boss Chris Wilder after his appointment, whilst the Robins and North End will both feel that they could improve at the back too.

However, even with his contract situation, Sunderland are sure to be reluctant to lose the experienced defender as they seek a return to the Championship.

The verdict

Flanagan has been a pretty steady performer for the Wearside outfit over the years, and those clubs in the second tier clearly feel that he would be able to handle the step up.

With his contract situation, he could be available for a cut-price in the window, even though Sunderland won’t want to cash in mid-season.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out as the January window is crucial to clubs as they look to push on for a positive end to the campaign.

