Middlesbrough agree transfer deal for League Two player

Northampton Town goalkeeper Liam Roberts is set to secure a major move to Championship outfit Middlesbrough, according to The Athletic.

The 27-year-old will put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal with the Teessiders once he has completed a medical and will be the backup choice for Chris Wilder ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Wilder is keen to rebuild his goalkeeping department, with last year’s first-choice Joe Lumley already sent out on loan to fellow second tier side Reading.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Middlesbrough fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 What year were Boro founded? 1866 1876 1886 1896

And whilst another fresh face is set to arrive before the new season kicks off to become the new number one at the Riverside Stadium, Roberts is set to be Boro’s deputy.

Roberts will join from the Cobblers, who missed out on promotion from League Two last season after losing in the play-off semi-finals to Mansfield Town.

In his debut season at Sixfields last year, Roberts played 49 times in all competitions, keeping 21 clean sheets and won the club’s Player of the Year award and also scooped the Players’ Player of the Year accolade.

His time at Northampton is coming to an end though after just one season as Boro have swooped for his services.

The Verdict

Even though his performances last season were at a much lower level to what Boro are aspiring to be at in the near future, Roberts clearly impressed enough to catch Wilder’s eye.

At 28 years old, Roberts still has a lot of time ahead of him as a goalkeeper, but he will know upon signing this season that Championship action will come few-and-far between.

However, a presumed pay-rise will always help and he will no doubt get the chance to impress in cup competitions, so Roberts won’t be sitting on the bench for every game in the next couple of seasons.

It may not be a good move for Roberts from a playing time perspective, but it’s an understandable one.