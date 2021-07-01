Middlesbrough agree deal for 6-goal striker with medical scheduled

Middlesbrough are poised to complete the signing of Uche Ikpeazu from Wycombe Wanderers in a deal that could be worth £1m.

The 26-year-old spent the previous campaign with the Chairboys, scoring six league goals as they were relegated from the Championship.

However, Ikpeazu enhanced his reputation following some impressive displays, with the former Hearts attacker a major threat with his physicality and strength.

Therefore, a summer switch has been mooted for some time, with reports claiming that Millwall, Derby and Nottingham Forest had all been keeping tabs on the target man.

But, it’s Boro who have won the race for the player, as Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie revealed that a fee has been agreed between the two clubs, which will see the Teesside outfit pay an initial £750,000, whilst it could reach £1m if bonuses are met.

Now, a medical has been scheduled and the player will discuss personal terms before the move is finalised.

That will be a major relief to Neil Warnock who has been desperate to bring in new strikers after a lack of goals contributed to Boro missing out on a play-off place last season. Since then, Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher have left the club.

The verdict

Even though fans will be underwhelmed by Ikpeazu’s goal return, this is still a smart bit of business for Boro as the striker offers a lot to the team with his ability to hold the ball up and his strength.

Given their lack of options up top, it’s something that needs addressing quickly, so the fact it seems as though this deal is advanced is a real positive.

Warnock will hope to complete this as soon as possible and then continue to make additions as he looks to build a squad that can win promotion next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.