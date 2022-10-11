Middlesbrough action concerning available head coach detailed

Middlesbrough have held preliminary talks with former Watford boss Rob Edwards but did not make a formal approach, according to a report from The Athletic.

The Teessiders are searching for a new head coach after Chris Wilder was sacked last week on the back of a dismal start to the season – with the North East club in the Championship relegation zone when he was dismissed.

A number of candidates have emerged in the week since, including former Manchester United player and coach Michael Carrick and ex-Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan.

Edwards is another name that has been linked but The Athletic has reported that though Boro have held preliminary talks with the 39-year-old, a formal approach was never made.

The Welsh coach is available after being given his marching orders by Watford in September just 11 games into the season but West Bromwich Albion are also said to be interested.

The Verdict

It seems that for the time being, Boro are looking elsewhere for their Wilder replacement.

Edwards hasn’t been made a formal offer but it seems they’ve not ruled out a move for him completely.

He was really hard done by at Watford and his sacking there is more a reflection of a lack of patience amongst the ownership than it is his failure at Championship level.

He still has a lot of credit in the bank after the success at Forest Green Rovers and assuming he wants to, he should get the opportunity to step back into EFL management since.