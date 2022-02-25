Middlesbrough ace sets future target

Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Tavernier has targeted more goals as he reflected on his recent performances during an interview with Teesside Live.

The attacker scored and assisted in his side’s recent win over West Bromwich Albion and has become a key performer under Chris Wilder since the former Sheffield United boss took over at the Riverside Stadium from Neil Warnock.

However Tavernier only has two goals to his name this season and it is clearly and area of his game that he wants to improve upon before the campaign is out in the North East.

Now the 22-year-old has underlined the importance of him hitting the back of the net more regularly as he seeks to improve as a player week by week:

“I know I’m not producing the numbers that I know I should be. But this is hopefully the start of me putting some goals on the scoresheet. But the main thing is getting the three points.”

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Middlesbrough players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Has Yanic Wildschut ever played for a French team? Yes No

The playmaker started his career with Middlesbrough and has 15 goals in over 130 games for the club so far – underlining his vast experience despite being such a young player.

He has a contract with the club until the summer of 2023.

The Verdict

It was a great performance from Tavernier against West Brom but even he will admit that it is something that we haven’t seen enough of from him over the course of the season so far.

He is seen as one of the main cornerstones of the starting eleven and therefore he is responsible for bringing that bit of magic into the mix that can turn a game on its head.

It is because of this that he is being eyed by Premier League clubs such as Leeds United and if he wants to play at that level, he needs to step up more.

Despite interest from elsewhere he is determined to get Boro promoted, so his showings will no doubt be key to their chances of going up.