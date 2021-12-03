Middlesbrough ace responds to Leeds United transfer links

Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Tavernier has insisted to Teesside Live that he isn’t being distracted by speculation surrounding Leeds United being interested in signing him.

The 22-year-old has largely been operating as a number 10 this season for Boro, with Tavernier having already racked up some good numbers this term.

This has inevitably drawn interest in his services from elsewhere, with Leeds having been mentioned as potential suitors for the attacker in various quarters.

However the Boro man has insisted that he isn’t getting distracted by all of the noise surrounding his future at present as he stated the following recently:

“I’ve seen the Leeds stuff, but only because my mum has been telling me about it. That’s all I know. She tells me what’s flying around out there, but it really doesn’t interest me.

“I’m a Middlesbrough player and my only focus is getting into the play-offs and winning promotion with us.”

Tavernier still has two years left to run on his current contract at the Riverside Stadium and is seemingly fully focused on achieving his ambitions with the club moving forwards.

The midfielder has featured 18 times in the Sky Bet Championship for Boro this season.

The Verdict

These comments made by Tavernier will be music to the ears of the Boro faithful and Chris Wilder, with the 22-year-old clearly focused on staying put for the time being.

Given his age and ability to play in various roles, it is perhaps unsurprising to see teams such as Leeds taking an interest in signing him.

As long as he continues to preform well it is something that he will have to get used to as with every other player of his age.

It will be interesting to see if he can get Boro promoted this season, with the club now moving in a new direction under Wilder.