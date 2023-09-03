The transfer window is now closed but EFL clubs can still add to their squad through the free agent market.

Middlesbrough were certainly busy over the summer months, but that doesn't mean Michael Carrick's current group is the finished article.

With that in mind, here are six free agents Boro could consider to enhance their current squad...

Tariqe Fosu

Goal-scoring and chance creation has been an issue for Middlesbrough so far this season, as their need to climb up the table continues.

The introduction of Tarique Fosu would add a direct winger with Championship experience to Carrick's ranks.

The Ghana international has previously made second tier appearances for Brentford, Stoke City, and Rotherham United.

Jean-Paul Boetius

29-year-old Jean-Paul Boetius is yet to play in England but could be tempted by one of the Championship's big hitters. The Dutchman came through at Feyenoord but has played the most of his minutes for German side Mainz.

He would prove a versatile option as he can play in any midfield role, be it defensive, attacking, or somewhere in between, as well on the left flank.

Boetius has also earned a senior cap for his country, which came in 2014 when he was introduced as a 72nd-minute substitute in a friendly against France.

Josh Onomah

The second of three midfielders that make this list is Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate, Josh Onomah.

The Englishman played 32 times for Spurs before joining fellow London outfit, Fulham, on a permanent deal. Following his subsequent move to Preston North End in January, Onomah was released in the summer and is now without a club.

He was training with Stoke throughout pre-season, but nothing materialised. The midfielder would add some more depth to the Middlesbrough midfield, and at 26 years of age, he could prove to be a long-term asset as well.

Joshua Guilavogui

Joshua Guilavogui rounds up our midfield options, and despite boasting impressive former employers like Wolfsburg and Atletico Madrid, his wage demands would not be out of reach.

At 32 years old, it would not be smart to tie Guilavogui down to a long-term deal, but he could succeed in the short-term future as he is proficient at both central defence and the base of midfield.

Ryan Nyambe

In the summer, Ryan Nyambe was released by Wigan Athletic, following the expiration of his one-year deal with the Latics.

The Namibian international is most known for his seven-year stint at Blackburn Rovers, and has also made seven senior appearances for his country.

The 25-year-old would prove excellent backup to Tommy Smith, who cannot be relied upon to play every game in the Championship's relentless schedule at 31.

Konstantinos Stafylidis

An experienced Greek international, Konstantinos Stafylidis, would give Middlesbrough more solid cover in the full-back areas. He can operate on both sides and has even been used in midfield at times.

The 29-year-old broke through at PAOK, and made a move to German side Bayer Leverkusen as a teenager.

Stafylidis mainly operated in Germany, but has embarked on two loan moves in England. He made the switch to Fulham in 2014, and impressed, before being part of the Stoke City side that were relegated from the Premier League in 2018.