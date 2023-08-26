Highlights Middlesbrough have had a slow start to the Championship season and need to strengthen their squad in various positions.

Middlesbrough have endured a slow start to the Championship season, with just one point to show from their opening three fixtures against Millwall, Coventry City and Huddersfield Town.

This far from represents the standards set by Michael Carrick's men last season, and although many key players such as Chuba Akpom and Aston Villa loan duo Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey are no longer at the Riverside Stadium, many still expect Boro to challenge towards the top end of the table.

With just days left of the summer window, many players in need of game time will be hoping a move comes their way, rather than continuing to be surplus to requirements. So, with that being said, here are five fringe Premier League players who Boro could make a late swoop for.

Isaac Hayden

The first selection represents a player who does already have links to Boro at present, as per Football Insider.

Central midfield is an area Boro find themselves lightweight in, in terms of natural fits to the position. Hayden would not only add depth, but an array of Championship experience.

Hayden has two promotions from the second tier on his CV from a loan spell with Hull City before winning the league at Newcastle.

Boro would have to fend off competition from the likes of West Brom for his signature, but it would be an astute addition to the squad.

Jamal Lowe

Reports from Darren Witcoop state that Lowe is expected to depart from Bournemouth before the end of the window, and would prove another solid addition to Boro's attacking ranks as they look to replace the goals of Chuba Akpom.

In his previous two seasons at Championship level, the 29-year-old scored 21 times for Swansea and the Cherries respectively, helping the latter to promotion two years ago. A fresh start would benefit his career massively, having found game-time in the Premier League extremely sparse.

Hannibal

The Tunisian international is next up, and this would have to be on a loan if Boro were to target his services after Manchester United revealed the stance on the 20-year-old's future.

A report from the Manchester Evening News states that the club would be willing to sanction a loan if the right offer was made.

Last season Hannibal caught the attention of many second tier fans for his energetic and erratic displays at Birmingham City, and would definitely add some needle into Boro's midfield. Could Carrick use his affiliation with United to bring him in?

Kieffer Moore

The aforementioned report by Witcoop states that Moore could also depart the Vitality Stadium between now and September 1st, but a lot could hinge on whether Fulham or West Ham United were to complete a deal for Dominic Solanke.

Moore has proven his capabilities at Championship level, and would give Boro even more of a physical edge up front alongside new signing Emmanuel Latte Lath. Overall, the 31-year-old has scored 44 times in the second tier, and would add competition as Boro look light on natural centre-forward options at present.

Oscar Bobb

Another potential loanee rounds off the quintet, as youngster Oscar Bobb, who can feature out wide or as an attacking midfielder, could be the answer as a replacement for Ramsey, who was on loan in the second half of last season.

In last season's Premier League 2, the Norweigan scored six times before assisting a further sixteen in 25 appearances. This would also give the 20-year-old his first taste of regular football, which would only aid his development under a manager who developed a number of exciting prospects during Boro's play-off charge last season.