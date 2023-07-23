It's been a busy transfer window for Middlebrough so far.

Indeed, boss Michael Carrick is taking full advantage of his first opportunity to be in charge during a summer window to further put his stamp on the Boro squad.

There have been a number of arrivals so far this summer.

Seven, in fact, as per Transfermarkt, with Seny Dieng, Morgan Rogers, Tom Glover, Jamie Jones, Alex Gilbert, Rav van den Berg and Sam Silvera all having recently joined.

With that said, there is still plenty of time to make further additions.

With that in mind, we looked at the free agent market to identify four players that could potentially come in at Middlesbrough and bolster their squad.

Ryan Nyambe

With Tommy Smith picking up an injury in pre-season this weekend, fingers will be crossed it is not a bad one.

If it is, though, the club may have to look to the transfer market for a back-up right-back.

If they do so, Ryan Nyambe could be an interesting option on a free transfer.

Nyambe performed well at Blackburn before what felt like a strange move to Wigan last summer, and would certainly be a solid addition to the Boro ranks.

At just 25-years-old, the Namibian international has 186 Championship appearances to his name, so he has good experience at this level.

Lucas Joao

The 29-year-old is one of the better free agent forwards available out there this summer.

He's consistently scored goals in the Championship at a steady rate, with some very eye-catching seasons thrown in the mix, and could be an interesting option for Middlesbrough to consider.

Is Josh Coburn deemed ready for first team action? Will Matthew Hoppe stay or go out on loan again? What does Chuba Akpom's future hold?

There are a lot of question marks over the club's current strikers and, as such, bringing in some quality depth in Lucas Joao could be a good move.

Billy Sharp

A potential alternative to Lucas Joao, if Boro wanted a more experienced head in the dressing room, could be Billy Sharp.

Sharp is a free agent having left Sheffield United following their promotion to the top flight.

As mentioned above, there are several question marks hanging over Boro's strikers at present, and so this explains the need for a player in this position.

Given his age, it's likely Sharp would demand very little football, but can surely offer plenty of wisdom given his experience of not only football at this level, but promotion, too.

Coventry City have been linked with the veteran forward so far this summer and it would be interesting to see if Boro would consider a move.

Craig Cathcart

Last but certainly not least, central defender Craig Cathcart could be one to consider for Michael Carrick and Middlesbrough this summer.

At 34, he is a player that would bring great experience to the dressing room, and would likely not expect to start too many games.

Cathcart has 183 Premier League and 207 Championship appearances under his belt.

However, if Paddy McNair is to depart, with clubs being linked with his signature, Boro could do far worse than add an experienced head to their backline options.

Rav van den Berg is just 19 and whilst there is great hope for him, he is unproven at this level and it would be good to have someone like Cathcart ready and available were he to struggle, or injuries hit elsewhere.