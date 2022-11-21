Middlesbrough: 3 things that will be playing on Michael Carrick’s mind over the World Cup break

Middlesbrough had a difficult first half of the season that left them below expectations.

The dismissal of Chris Wilder came to little surprise given he had the team competing in the relegation zone after the first dozen or so games of the new term.

However, new appointment Michael Carrick has overseen a steady upturn in form in recent weeks before the World Cup break interrupted proceedings.

Three wins, one draw and one loss from his first five games in charge has seen the team rise to 14th in the Championship table.

But given the four week break in play in the season, Carrick will have a lot on his mind regarding what to expect and improve in the second half of the campaign.

Here are three things the former midfielder should be weighing up during this pause in the season…

Added firepower

The absence of Chuba Akpom in the early weeks of the campaign proved important as he has bagged eight goals from his 14 appearances in the league in 2022-23.

Having greater firepower elsewhere in the squad could be a huge factor in the side’s ability to compete for promotion in 2023.

Akpom’s contract is also expiring soon, so this is an area of the team that will need long-term improvements.

The likes of Duncan Watmore, Marcus Forss and Matthew Hoppe have not been able to have a big impact in attack either, so another option could be needed to add a second source of consistent goals in the team.

Adapting to formation change

Wilder built a team around his back three formation during his time at Boro.

But Carrick has since shifted to a back four, which has seen certain players moved into slightly different roles.

The likes of Isaiah Jones is now far more advanced, playing as a winger, so this is something that will need to be worked on in the training ground over the next few weeks.

This period should be a great opportunity for Carrick to also get his principles through to his squad as he gets the first real bit of time with the players without the interruption of the hectic league schedule.

Goalkeeping situation

Zack Steffen arrived in the summer from Manchester City on loan with a lot of expectation surrounding him.

But he has not exactly lived up to the billing and his performances have been costly.

Carrick will need to weigh up whether a change needs to be made in January or if he has the confidence in the American to succeed.