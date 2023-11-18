Highlights Middlesbrough's recent form puts them in contention for the playoffs in the Championship.

Paddy McNair and Jonny Howson are valuable assets to the team, but decisions need to be made on their contracts.

Jamie Jones, the third-choice goalkeeper, may leave the club or sign a one-year deal as third choice.

Middlesbrough are well and truly in the play-off race following a brilliant run of form.

Boro struggled to gain momentum early on in the season but recent results suggest that Michael Carrick's side could be on course to reach the play-offs for the second consecutive season.

Championship Table (As it stands November 6th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

Saturday's 1-0 win over table-toppers Leicester City showed that the Teessiders are capable of beating any Championship opposition.

Just like any other club, a couple of Boro's key assets are out of contract at the end of the season and the club will have to decide whether to push for a new deal or to let these players depart the club, and potentially join a Championship rival on a free transfer.

1 Paddy McNair

The Northern Ireland international has become a stalwart on Teesside.

Having joined the club from local rivals Sunderland in 2018, Paddy McNair has made 210 appearances for Boro.

He is still a key member of the team and has been in Carrick's starting lineup for 11 of Boro's 16 Championship outings so far this campaign.

During 2022/23, the ace made 30 appearances during the regular season and also played in both of the play-off semi-finals as the Teessiders succumbed to a heartbreaking 1-0 aggregate defeat to Coventry City.

Carrick should look to keep McNair at the club so it is important Boro offer the Northern Irishman a contract extension.

The number of appearances he has made this campaign demonstrate the important role he still has in the team. At 28 years old, McNair is not out of his best years yet.

2 Jonny Howson

Similarly to McNair, Jonny Howson has been a great servant to Boro having joined the club from Norwich back in 2017.

The former Leeds United man was named club captain during the disrupted 2020/21 campaign.

Although he is 35 years old, Howson still has a lot to offer Carrick.

He is clearly still fit enough to meet the demands of Championship football, having made 13 appearances so far this season.

The former Norwich star was almost ever-present last season, appearing in 44 of the 46 regular season Championship games.

Howson still possesses brilliant qualities, such as his unrelenting tenacity. The holding midfielder is still one of the second tier's most reliable and consistent players.

However, it may be the right time in the summer for Boro to wave goodbye to this club legend.

As Howson turns 36 in May, there may soon come a time when he is no longer able to produce the high standard of performances Boro fans have become accustomed to seeing from him over the years.

Weekly wages: Middlesbrough's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

3 Jamie Jones

Jamie Jones only joined Boro on a free transfer from Wigan Athletic prior to the beginning of the current campaign.

In his time so far at the Riverside, Jones has failed to register a single appearance for the club. He is clearly Carrick's third choice number one.

First choice Seny Dieng has started every single one of Boro's Championship games this season meanwhile second choice Tom Glover played four EFL Cup matches prior to the Teessiders' elimination from the competition.

It would be no surprise if Boro let Jones leave the club on a free at the end of the season but if he's happy to remain third choice then another one-year deal wouldn't be the end of the world.