Highlights Middlesbrough's Alex Bangura is attracting interest from Italian side Frosinone, sparking transfer speculation.

Despite recently signing for Boro, a loan move may be considered to give Bangura more playing time.

Middlesbrough's inconsistent season calls for new signings in January, potentially allowing Bangura to leave and be replaced.

Middlesbrough’s Alex Bangura is set to be the subject of intense transfer speculation in the January window.

According to Italian outlet Calcio Frosinone, Serie A side Frosinone are interested in signing the defender.

Bangura signed for Boro earlier this year in the summer market, arriving from Dutch side Cambuur, where he spent five seasons.

The 24-year-old signed for Boro on a four-year deal, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2027.

However, he has featured just eight times in Michael Carrick’s side, including only three starts, which has called into question his future at the Riverside.

Italian interest in Middlesbrough’s Alex Bangura

Bangura could depart the Championship side just months after signing for the club, with Frosinone weighing up an offer for the defender.

It is unlikely Boro will want to sanction a permanent sale of the player given he has just signed for the team last summer.

However, a loan move may allow him to gain greater playing time elsewhere.

The left-back’s last appearance for the team came off the bench in a 2-0 loss to Ipswich Town earlier this month.

He has earned more regular game time in recent weeks due to a number of defensive injuries in Carrick’s squad.

But January will allow the second tier side the opportunity to bring in reinforcements, which could send Bangura back down the pecking order.

The defender scored his first goal for the club in a 4-0 win over Preston North End in November, which remains the only time he played a full 90 minutes for Middlesbrough this season.

His only other goal contributions came in a 3-2 win in the fourth round of the EFL Cup against Exeter City in October, providing two assists.

Middlesbrough league position

Boro face a decision over his future in the coming weeks, with Carrick set for a busy January period to start 2024.

Middlesbrough are currently 13th in the Championship table, with the team struggling to maintain their competitiveness from last season.

Boro earned a fourth place finish in the previous campaign, but missed out on Premier League promotion after a 1-0 loss to Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals.

Next up for the Teesside outfit is a clash against Swansea City in south Wales, with the two sides set to meet on Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.

A busy January for Middlesbrough ahead

A difficult summer market saw the club fail to make major improvements to the team, so it is no surprise to see the team grapple with inconsistency this season.

Incoming transfers should be sought if the club’s ambition truly is to compete for promotion this year, as they otherwise risk getting cut adrift.

Losing Bangura but gaining two or three new defenders in his place wouldn’t be the worst bit of business.

The Sierra Leone international hasn’t been pulling up any trees at Boro, but could still come good if they opt to keep him around instead.