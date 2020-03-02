Middlesbrough 2-2 Nottingham Forest: FLW reports as Lewis Grabban salvages late point for play-off contenders

Middlesbrough were held to a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest at the Riverside Stadium.

That result keeps the Teessiders in the drop zone while stopping the Midlands side from closing the gap on the top two.

Jonathan Woodgate made three changes for this one with Marvin Johnson, Paddy McNair and Rudy Gestede all coming into the starting XI in place of George Saville, George Friend and Ashley Fletcher.

As for Forest, Sabri Lamouchi made just one change with Tiago Silva is replaced by Alfa Semedo.

It was a cagey opening 20 minutes with both sides opting for a direct style to launch the ball into the final third.

Lewis Grabban was causing problems as he picked up the ball and ran at the defence, while at the other end Gestede showed glimpses of his aerial prowess against the towering centre backs of Forest.

Middlesbrough showed signs of promise going forward with Marcus Tavernier and Hayden Coulson driving at the Forest defence, but as has been the way for long spells this season a lack of quality on the ball has stopped any real chances being created.

Lamouchi’s side capitalised on Middlesbrough’s struggled when Ryan Yates took advantage of some poor concentration to slot home from 20 yards just before the half hour mark.

The Teessiders looked nervous, but a bit of skill from Coulson saw him through on goal just one minute later but his left-footed effort went flying past the post.

It was far from a good first half for Middlesbrough, however they did get their reward when a lofted free-kick from Paddy McNair found Harold Moukoudi who’s cross-goal header found Gestede who bundled home.

It wasn’t pretty but the home fans didn’t mind one bit.

It got even better on the stroke of half-time as a surging run and pass from Coulson found Lewis Wing who powered a shot past Brice Samba who almost certainly should have done better.

The second half started in much the same way that the first period ended, as Coulson and McNair combined to find Gestede at the back post, however his knock-down was easily cleared by the Forest defence.

Middlesbrough dominated the second period but struggled to capitalise – leading to a nervy final 15 minutes as Forest went in search of a route back into the game.

That goal came as Lewis Grabban scored a controversial late equaliser for Forest despite claims that he fouled Pears in the build-up – leading to an incredibly nervy finale at the Riverside.

However Middlesbrough held on for what will feel very much like two points dropped for under-fire boss Jonathan Woodgate.

FULL-TIME: Middlesbrough 2-2 Nottingham Forest