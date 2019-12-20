Middlesbrough 2-1 Stoke City: FLW reports as Lewis Wing’s stunning effort secures victory

Middlesbrough secured a valuable three points as they battled to a 2-1 victory over Stoke City at the Riverside.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side were poor for large spells but capitalised on a spell of pressure in the second half which gave them a valuable win.X

The Teessiders made two changes for the clash as Djed Spence returned to the side while Stephen Walker was handed his first league start in a Middlesbrough shirt.

As for the Potters it was also two changes, with Tommy Smith and Lee Gregory returning to the starting XI in place of Tom Edwards and Sam Vokes who dropped to the bench.

The December chill and sparsely populated Riverside Stadium hardly set the scenes for a classic encounter and sadly, that’s the way the game played out.

It took 22 minutes of the game for Stoke City to record their first proper chance as Tom Ince dragged his effort harmlessly wide of the mark from inside the area.

Both sides lacked quality on the ball, but it was always the visitors who looked more likely to make something happen.

Joe Allen was at the heart of every Stoke City move, as his progressive play to James McClean and Tom Ince put Middlesbrough young full-backs under pressure.

It was only fitting that Middlesbrough’s first chance of the game would come as a result of a defensive error, as Ashley Fletcher shrugged off the defender before having his fired effort brilliantly tipped wide by Jack Butland.

The first half ended with a flurry of chances for the visitors, but thankfully for Jonathan Woodgate, his side were able to hold on until the break.

Middlesbrough weren’t much better in the second half as a serious lack of quality on the ball stopped them building any sort of momentum.

It was only a matter of time before the home side were punished and that came after 53 minutes when Lee Gregory set up Sam Clucas who slotted home after a great initial save from Aynsley Pears.

It seemed that the goal was the wake up call that the hosts needed as Jonny Howson found Ashley Fletcher with a floated pass which the striker headed home at the back post.

The introduction of Rudy Gestede and Lewis Wing certainly lifted the home side and it was the latter who gave Middlesbrough the lead as he picked out the bottom corner from all of 25 yards.

It might not have been the best performance by any stretch, but Jonathan Woodgate’s side will be delighted to come away with three points.

FULL-TIME: Middlesbrough 2-1 Stoke City