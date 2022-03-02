Middlesbrough 1-0 Tottenham: What happened? Who stood out? What is the mood?

Middlesbrough defied the odds on Tuesday night to knock Tottenham Hotspur out of the FA Cup and progress to the last eight of the competition.

Having already previously disposed of Premier League opposition in Manchester United in round four, Chris Wilder was set to pit his wits against Antonio Conte’s side, who were fresh off a 4-0 rout over Leeds United in league action.

The match was closer than anyone that could have imagined and it took until extra time for the deadlock to be broken and the only goal to be scored – let’s take a look back on a famous night on Teesside.

What happened?

It was an incredibly open game and Spurs could have taken the lead in the first half when Boro goalkeeper Joe Lumley wildly came out of his goal to claim a ball – but lost out to Matt Doherty.

Quiz: Have these 22 ex-Middlesbrough players retired or not?

1 of 22 Is Stuart Parnaby retired or still playing? Retired Still playing

The Republic of Ireland international though couldn’t find the back of the empty net from out wide in a real let-off for the hosts.

In the second 45 minutes though it was Middlesbrough who had the best opening chance with Matt Crooks putting a free close-range header from a corner over the crossbar.

Spurs did have the ball in the back of the net through Harry Kane in the second half, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Isaiah Jones and Jonny Howson had golden chances before the match went to extra time and Marcus Tavernier went close in the first 15 minutes of that period, but the hero would be Josh Coburn.

The Boro academy graduate came off the bench to fire home the winning goal despite protestations of offside from the Spurs defenders, with the 19-year-old showing all the composure in the world to blast his effort past Hugo Lloris.

Who stood out?

Despite being erratic at times, Joe Lumley kept Boro in the game at times with some fantastic stops.

It all could have gone wrong in the first half when he charged off his line and lost out to Doherty, but he wasn’t made to pay for it in the end and he had more than made up for it when full-time arrived.

Other players to impress were Dael Fry, with another composed display at centre-back which showed why Premier League clubs continue to circle, whilst Isaiah Jones perhaps didn’t have his most effective game but still created a number of chances on the right flank.

The standout individual though was perhaps the experienced Johnny Howson, who rolled back the years to put in a seasoned, commanding performance against a top-class midfield.

What is the mood?

As you can imagine, the mood amongst Boro fans was one of sheer jubilation after reaching the quarter-finals.

That includes midfielder Matt Crooks, who looked to be wanting a night out on the town despite having a big league game against Luton Town on Saturday to start preparing for!

DOES YARM STAY OPEN ON TUESDAYSSSSSSSSSSS VAMOSSSSSS — Matt Crooks (@mdrcrooks) March 1, 2022

Every now and again, this glorious little town built on blood, sweat and economic migration really stands up in unison and shows the rest of the country that, we may punch above our weight, but when we do – we punch hard. I’m so proud of Middlesbrough tonight. #UTB — Just a guy (@utb_smith) March 2, 2022

Johnny Howson has just put in one of the best individual performances I've ever seen at the Riverside. Superb. #Boro #UTB — Daniel Bennett (@DanielBenno23) March 1, 2022

Vintage Riverside cup tie. Best team won n’all! #UTB pic.twitter.com/oKinWVoEZs — Just a guy (@utb_smith) March 1, 2022