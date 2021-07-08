Middlesborough eyeing 20-year-old attacking talent

Middlesborough are continuing to scan South America for talent this summer and Neil Warnock’s side are now chasing Flamengo striker Rodrigo Muniz, according to journalist Vene Casagrande, via Teesside Live.

Last week it emerged that Boro were interested in Argentinian midfielder Martin Payero, who plies his trade for Club Atlético Banfield in his homeland.

Now Middlesborough have reportedly made a loan offer for 20-year-old Muniz, however, the situation regarding the striker is a complicated one. The report states that Atletico Madrid were one of the teams who had my contact about the availability of the forward but have since pulled out of the running.

Al Nasr, who are based in Dubai, are also an interested party, and the report states that they have already agreed on an €8 million fee with the Brazilian club.

Despite the lucrative offer that has been tabled, Casagrande has said that it may be financially better for the club to loan the forward to Boro for a season before selling him from there.

Muniz has netted five goals for the Brazilian club this season and thoroughly impressed fans in what is his debut season for the club. He is also six-foot and well-built, matching the kind of striker that Neil Warnock wants next season.

The verdict

Should Middlesborough fight off the competition and secure his services, then fans will have a right to be excited. The 20-year-old seemingly has the physical attributes to become a threat in the second-tier and he clearly has an eye for goal.

The fact that Warnock is after a player who matches Muniz’s description bodes well for the club and making him a Boro player would demonstrate clear intent.

However, it seems like it may be too difficult of a deal to complete. The offers that other clubs will be able to push forward is likely to damage Middlesbrough’s chances.

Boro’s pursuit for a striker will rank up very highly on Warnock’s to-do list and he will continue to work away and sign a forward who can help Boro push for the play-offs.

How well do you know Middlesbrough’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Where was Middlesbrough fan Chris Kamara born? Newcastle Sunderland Middlesbrough Leeds