George Elek of the Not The Top 20 Podcast believes Leeds United are a mid-table Premier League side at Elland Road following their 7-0 thumping of Cardiff City on Saturday.

Leeds maintained their place at the Championship's summit and also continued their unbeaten run, which has now stretched to 13 games in all competitions and 12 in total in the second tier.

The hosts got off to a perfect start, with Dan James setting up two goals in the first 13 minutes, allowing Brenden Aaronson and Manor Solomon to score from close range before half-time.

James then found the net himself at the start of the second 45, finishing off Junior Firpo's inviting cross, and later earned a penalty, which Joel Piroe calmly converted in the 65th minute.

Leeds' dominance continued with a fifth goal as substitute Wilfried Gnonto weaved through Cardiff’s defence before slotting the ball in from the edge of the box, and Mateo Joseph added a sixth in the 88th minute from yet another Firpo cross to the back post.

Cardiff’s misery was sealed in stoppage time when former Swansea striker Piroe netted his second from Firpo's third assist of the match, securing Leeds’ largest victory since the 1970s.

George Elek reacts to Leeds United's impressive home record

Speaking on their weekend review podcast, George Elek explained his thoughts on Leeds' dominance at home.

He said: "In many ways, this has to be one of the most dominant performances we’ve basically seen from a Championship side over another in recent history.

"This was incredibly one-sided. It was just a consistent ability from Leeds to carve out plenty and good goalscoring opportunities.

"I was really impressed by Leeds, who I think continue to show they are the best team in this division.

"Especially at Elland Road, basically no one can get near them. I almost think Leeds at Elland Road are operating like a mid-table Premier League side, frankly.

"Such is their dominance in every single game that they are playing at home. Even in games that they don't win, it's not because they aren't playing well or dominant, it's because something in both boxes is going wrong.

"And that is not happening as much now as it was at the beginning of the season."

Related Leeds United respond as £10m offer submitted for attacker Leeds United have turned down a £10m offer from Real Betis for Mateo Joseph.

Leeds United continue to march on under Daniel Farke

Leeds are in the middle of their toughest run of fixtures of the season, with away trips against Coventry City, Watford, and Sheffield United in the next five league games.

On top of that, they have home clashes against Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion, which highlights how key this part of the season is for Daniel Farke.

A win against Cardiff in such fashion ahead of a trip to Coventry will help fire up a team with threats all over the pitch and on the bench as depth options.

Should Leeds be top after these five league games, then there may be no stopping Farke and Leeds from marching towards promotion, especially given their dominance on home turf.