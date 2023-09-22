Highlights Nicky Mellon led Tranmere Rovers to back-to-back promotions, taking them from the National League to League One.

His first five signings at Tranmere included James Wallace, Jack Dunn, Adam Buxton, Erico Sousa, and Oliver Norburn.

Wallace became a chief scout at Fleetwood, Dunn currently plays for Marine A.F.C., Buxton moved to the Welsh league before returning to English football, Sousa achieved promotion with Grimsby Town, and Norburn now plays for Blackpool.

Nicky Mellon would take over Tranmere Rovers as manager on October 6, 2016, with the club in the National League. Mellon would lead the Merseyside club back to the Football League in his second season as Tranmere beat Boreham Wood in the play-off final.

Mellon would achieve back-to-back promotions, leading the club to League One in May 2019. However, Mellon would leave the club in July 2020 following the club’s relegation back to League Two.

Tranmere would go about establishing a squad as soon as they could to allow Mellon to achieve this success. Football League World looks at where Mellon’s first five signings for the club are now.

James Wallace

Mellon would make James Wallace his first signing at the club on November 28, 2016, as he signed him on loan from Sheffield United. This transfer would be made permanent in January 2017 by Mellon.

Fleetwood Town would acquire Wallace’s services following his stint at Tranmere, and he would end his career here.

Wallace would become chief scout at Fleetwood upon his retirement in the summer of 2019.

Jack Dunn

Jack Dunn would sign for Mellon to remain in Merseyside as he joined the club following the expiry of his contract with Liverpool.

Dunn would only spend one season at the club, helping them win promotion back to the Football League as he played nine games, yet he would fail to score, which is particularly disappointing for a striker.

Dunn would spend his career in the northwest of England and is currently playing in Crosby for the Northern Premier League Premier Division for Marine A.F.C.

Adam Buxton

The right-back from Liverpool would join the club in February 2017, following his stint at Portsmouth.

Adam Buxton would spend 18 months at the club, helping the club gain promotion to League One during his time at Tranmere.

Following his exit from Tranmere, he would join Morecambe.

Buxton would move away from the Football League in July 2020 to play in the Welsh league, Cymru North. The defender has since returned to English football and is playing for Northern Premier League Division One West, Bootle, having signed for them in May 2023.

Erico Sousa

Erico Sousa would join the club following his release in March 2017, due to complications in his registration for Accrington Stanley.

Mellon was impressed by the Portuguese in training and made him a signing in March 2017. Sousa would leave the club at the end of the 2017 season.

The midfielder would move around England playing his football and would achieve promotion with Grimsby Town from the National League in 2022.

Sousa is currently playing his football for Boreham Wood, having signed for the club in July 2022.

Oliver Norburn

Oliver Norburn signed for the club from Macclesfield Town on a three-year deal. The Grenadian international would only play for Tranmere Rovers for one season.

Following his period under Mellon, he would move to Shrewsbury Town.

Norburn is currently playing for Blackpool in League One, having joined the club from Peterborough United in June 2023.