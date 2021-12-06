Micky Mellon in very frank mood after Tranmere’s FA Cup elimination

Tranmere Rovers exited the Emirates FA Cup, after a humiliating 4-0 defeat to fellow League Two rivals Leyton Orient.

Harry Smith scored twice for Orient, with Aaron Drinan and Omar Beckles also on target.

Manager Micky Mellon said via the Tranmere website: “I don’t think disappointing is enough. We’ve let an awful lot of people down today with our performance.”

Rovers were clearly second best from the outset and failed to stem the tide, but most concerning was the lack of effort and desire shown against the inform O’s.

Mellon will address the performance at training on Monday. The attitude and application of some players may come into question, leading to wholesale changes for the trip to Oldham.

The Verdict

The fans will feel particularly let down by the manner of the display as the FA Cup is one of the greatest Cup competitions and a potential money spinner for lower league clubs.

Yet, their sole focus now will be challenging for promotion to League One. Rovers currently lie 10th in League Two and Mellon will be seeking an immediate response from his players when they visit strugglers Oldham Athletic on Tuesday night.