Micky Gray predicts the outcome of Nottingham Forest’s play-off final clash with Huddersfield

Former England international Micky Gray has predicted that Nottingham Forest will secure a 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final this weekend.

The Reds will be determined to end what has been an extraordinary season for the club on a high by defeating the Terriers at Wembley Stadium.

After failing to win any of their opening seven league games, Forest opted to part ways with Chris Hughton and drafted in Steve Cooper as his successor.

During the remainder of the regular campaign, the Reds managed to accumulate 76 points from 38 games as they booked their place in the play-offs.

Having defeated Sheffield United in the semi-final of this competition, Forest are now set to face a Huddersfield outfit who have also experienced a transformation in fortunes.

The Terriers have only lost two league games since the turn of the year and will be confident in their ability to cause the Reds issues this weekend.

Ahead of Sunday’s match, Gray has decided to predict the outcome of the play-off final.

Speaking to BetFred TV, Gray said: “There’s no better way [to achieve promotion].

“When the players went up to collect the trophy, it was just sensational.

“So you can imagine what the Nottingham Forest players or the Huddersfield players are thinking themselves, walking up the steps to collect that trophy.

“It’s an incredible game, obviously I’ve been involved in it before in the past, never came out on top.

“I would just love to know what it’s like, that feeling – walking up them steps, enjoying the day, with your supporters.

“But play the game of football, don’t play the occasion.

“I think that’s the big worry for certain players. I think you’ve got to try and block it out.

“If you can block it out, you’ve just got to go there and focus on what’s in hand.

“There’s going to be VAR involved as well, as there has been with the other League One and League Two [play-off games].

“So that’s going to be interesting for the players, and if they’re going to have to adapt to it a little bit as well.

“But what you’ve got in front of you is two good sides, two organised sides.

“Entertainment with Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield look organised but when they do break, they’ve got some top stars.

“I said before that this is going to be a really tight game, tightly contested as they always are when you get into that final of the Championship.

“You know what’s at stake, getting to the final, and then obviously jumping into the Premier League.

“I’ve gone for Nottingham Forest to win 1-0.

“Could go to extra time when we get this goal, but I think Brennan Johnson, after the season he’s had, I think is going to have his name in lights.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Johnson has already scored 19 goals this season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Gray’s prediction turns out to be correct on Sunday as there is every chance that the Wales international could find the back of the net again for Forest.

In order to keep the likes of Sorba Thomas and Danny Ward quiet in this particular fixture, the Reds will need their defensive players to step up to the mark in this fixture.

In what is expected to be an enthralling clash, Forest must maintain their composure at Wembley as Huddersfield may decide to try and disrupt their rhythm.

Having missed out on promotion as a manager in each of the last two seasons during his time in charge of Swansea, Cooper will be desperate to guide the Reds to victory in this fixture.