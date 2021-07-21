Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Mickey Mouse club’, ‘Right decision’ – Contrasting reactions from these Swansea City fans after significant managerial update

Published

2 mins ago

on

Steve Cooper is set to leave Swansea City by mutual consent after two years in charge of the club.

The former England youth boss took over in the summer of 2019 and took the Swans to the play-offs in his first year in charge. Another play-off place was secured in the previous campaign but it ended in heartbreak as they lost to Brentford at Wembley.

Since that defeat, there has been constant speculation surrounding the future of Cooper, who had been linked with a host of other jobs.

However, whilst he didn’t leave for the likes of Fulham or Crystal Palace, the 41-year-old will be departing the Welsh side, with John Percy confirming the news this afternoon.

21 things every Swansea City fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21

What year were the club founded?

Even though he recorded back-to-back top six finishes, some fans were not impressed with the style of play under Cooper, so the reaction to his departure was mixed.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Mickey Mouse club’, ‘Right decision’ – Contrasting reactions from these Swansea City fans after significant managerial update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: