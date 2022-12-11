Mickel Miller update emerges following Plymouth Argyle’s draw with Cambridge United

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has confirmed that Mickel Miller was withdrawn as a precautionary measure from yesterday’s clash after suffering some tightness in his hamstring.

The winger made his first league start of the season for Argyle at the Abbey Stadium and was taken off at half-time.

Plymouth were unable to get back to winning ways in this particular fixture as they had to rely on an eye-catching display from Michael Cooper to secure a point on their travels.

Cooper produced a smart save to deny Harvey Knibbs in the first-half and went on to prevent Sam Smith from scoring what would have been a winning goal for Cambridge following the break.

As a result of Ipswich Town’s victory over Peterborough United, Plymouth no longer lead the League One standings.

However, Argyle do still occupy the second automatic promotion place as Sheffield Wednesday were unable to defeat Exeter City.

After his side’s latest outing, Schumacher shared an update on Miller.

Speaking to the club’s official website about the winger, the Plymouth boss said: “We had to bring him off because Mickel just said he felt a little bit tight in his hamstring.

“We probably might’ve done that after 60 minutes maybe anyway, because Mickel’s not played much football, but he was just saying he wasn’t sure on his hammy – just more of a precaution.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update as Plymouth’s supporters may have been fearing the worst after Miller was substituted yesterday.

The winger has been limited to just three appearances in the third-tier as a result of a muscular injury which led to him missing the opening 18 league games of the season.

With Plymouth set to take on AFC Wimbledon in the third round of the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, it will be interesting to see whether Miller is selected to feature in this clash.

Having provided nine direct goal contributions in 38 League One appearances in his career, Miller will be determined to add to this tally on a regular basis between now and the end of the current campaign as Plymouth aim to secure promotion to the Championship.

Think you know everything about Plymouth Argyle? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 1. Where did Plymouth finish in League One last season? 7th 8th 9th 10th