Mick McCarthy reveals transfer opportunities materialising for Cardiff City player

Mick McCarthy has admitted that several clubs are in pursuit of Cardiff winger Gavin Whyte, as per a report from Wales Online.

However, the Cardiff manager is yet to decide on whether the Northern Irish international will be a part of his plans next season.

Whyte has been in impressive form during the early stages of pre-season, but his immediate future will most likely be determined by what Cardiff do in what remains of this transfer window.

Whyte joined The Bluebirds from Oxford in the summer of 2019 for an undisclosed seven-figure fee, after a season of scoring seven times and providing a further five assists in 36 appearances.

In two years with the South Walian club, Whyte has featured 31 times for The Bluebirds but joined Hull City in January 2021 for what remained of the season.

Whyte scored four times in 20 appearances for The Tigers as they eventually clinched the League One title.

Addressing Whyte’s situation in regard to next season, McCarthy said: “There’s a few interested in taking him on loan.

“But as I said to all of them, let’s have a look at him first and we’ll see what develops.

“In terms of who we are going to play and the other players we have, the likes of Rubin Colwill coming back, is Isaac Vassell going to be fit? Is Mark Harris going to do it this season? Isaak Davies, who would have made his debut on the last game [of the season against Rotherham] but for injury, Josh Murphy to come back, we’ve got Ryan Giles playing up top.

“So it’s whether he is going to get game time.

“I’ve said to everybody, let’s just see first, let’s have a look at him and we’ll decide then.”

The verdict

Cardiff do have some exciting attacking talents within the squad, and whilst Whyte adds to that, it is difficult to judge whether he would see enough first-team football to justify staying at Cardiff.

However, he would be an excellent signing for a lower Championship club or a promotion-chasing League One side. He has proved himself in the third-tier and probably deserves to be playing Championship football, but he is a player who would certainly strengthen any League One club’s promotion bid.

Of course, Cardiff could choose to keep him in and around the team for next season. No matter what division he has played in, he has always posed a constant attacking threat.

