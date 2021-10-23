Mick McCarthy reveals talks with Steve Bruce as pressure builds on Cardiff City boss

Under-fire Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy has revealed that he has spoken to Steve Bruce in a bid to raise his spirits.

McCarthy is skating on very thin ice in South Wales, with his side losing seven games on the spin in the Championship.

Last time out, the Bluebirds lost 2-0 to promotion contenders Fulham at Craven Cottage, following another away defeat to arch rivals Swansea City days before.

McCarthy is under pressure, then, and the experienced boss has revealed that he looked to seek advice from another manager who has had a tough time of it of late.

McCarthy spoke to Steve Bruce, who was recently sacked by Newcastle United following the arrival of a Saudi-led takeover.

Via Dai Sport, McCarthy said: “I spoke to Steve the week before and I actually rang him because I thought I’d find someone who is feeling worse than me. He was top of my list.

“Steve is from Newcastle, he lives there and he and his family are Newcastle fans, so it must be difficult for him because that’s where he’s from.

“I’m great, apart from the football results, which are 90% of my life. I’m holding up and I can see the wood from the trees.“I don’t let it bog me down. If effects me, of course it does, and it annoys and upsets me at the time, but I’ve been doing this a long time and I know how to cope with it.”

The Verdict

It’s a lonely place when it’s going wrong as a manager.

Every fan is against you, especially after such a heavy defeat to your bitter rivals, and performances have been poor for a while.

He will know how to deal with it, but it can’t be easy despite his experience.