Mick McCarthy reveals Cardiff City player set to make Championship switch

Mick McCarthy has revealed that Cardiff City defender Greg Cunningham is set to join Preston North End.

McCarthy took charge of Cardiff for the first time yesterday, overseeing a 2-2 draw at Barnsley in a much-improved display.

The manager will now be looking to reshape his squad before next week’s transfer deadline, with Cunningham set to depart.

Cunningham joined Cardiff from Preston for £4million back in 2018, and he has since made only 14 appearances for the Bluebirds.

This season, he has made only six appearances for Cardiff in all competitions, and looks set to seal a move away.

Via Lancashire Live, McCarthy has confirmed that Cunningham is set to return to Deepdale and join Preston.

He said: “Greg is going to Preston. I’ve got Joel Bagan and I’ve got Joe Bennett, so I am a bit overloaded on left backs.

“I’m also bringing Ciaron Brown back from Livingston, because I’d like to see him, he has got a year’s option and he is in the last year of his contract.

“I want to see him and what he has to offer, because he is a left-sided centre back come left back.”

Cunningham made 111 appearances during his previous spell at Deepdale, before departing for the Premier League after Cardiff won promotion in 2017/18.

The left-back has since endured a tough time with injury, and he now looks set for a return to Lancashire.

The Verdict

This is a really interesting transfer development and not many would have expected to Cunningham to move back to Preston this month.

North End are obviously losing some key players at the moment, and other players’ futures are up in the air.

Cunningham is an experienced player who is approaching the age of 30, and I think he’d add some real experience and quality to the back line.

He knows the club well and knows the manager well, so I think it would be a good addition and a good move for all parties.