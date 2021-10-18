Mick McCarthy responds to developing Cardiff City situation

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy has said he’s ignoring rumours surrounding CEO Ken Choo’s alleged comments to Bluebirds supporters until he confirms they are true, speaking to Wales Online after the 3-0 defeat to Swansea City.

These rumours surfaced when one Cardiff fan alleged that a supporter on a bus to Swansea shouted at Choo to recruit a replacement for McCarthy, to which Choo allegedly replied: ‘I wish we had a new manager’.

Not only did the CEO make this response, but was also said to have walked through the bus asking for managerial applications amid the second-tier side’s current struggles.

After this, BBC Radio Wales followed this up to contact Choo over whether he had indeed made these comments, something he failed to deny when he was asked about them by the radio station’s journalist Michael Pearlman.

This incident comes amid a poor run of form from McCarthy’s men, losing each one of their last six Championship games and now hovering dangerously above the relegation zone.

During this torrid six-game spell, they have scored just once and conceded 15 goals, with yesterday afternoon’s 3-0 defeat against arch-rivals Swansea City potentially the most painful result of the lot.

These alleged comments have done nothing to improve the situation – but the Cardiff manager remained cool and composed as he fielded questions on the subject.

Speaking to Wales Online, he said: “I don’t have any reaction to it.

“Something that you think you’ve heard or someone thinks they’ve heard, I’d give that no reaction.

“I can’t imagine that Ken Choo would say that, actually, to people. And if he did I think it would be said to me and nobody else.”

After being notified that Choo had failed to deny making these comments though, the 62-year-old remained tight-lipped on the matter and continued: “As far as my relationship with people at the club, you’ve got nothing to do with that.

“Anything I would do, I’d do it in private. Anything I’d have to say to people, except about that game, I would speak to them personally. And that’s what I would expect.

“We’ll wait and see.

“Until Ken tells me he said it, it doesn’t make a difference to me.

“The only thing that’s making any difference to me is this game, that’s what’s concerning me at the moment.”

The Verdict:

In normal circumstances, you could argue he should be given time to turn things around until Cardiff enter the relegation zone, because he started his tenure in the Welsh capital well and even made his side play-off contenders at one point last season.

But it’s hard to justify the 62-year-old remaining in his post when he’s failed to get the best out of Kieffer Moore this season and is playing five centre-backs, completely stifling their creativity and severely limiting their chances of getting back into the game when they go behind.

They may have started the game well, but the Bluebirds seem devoid of ideas and not only are they performing awfully at the back, but also completely failing to offer a major threat going forward.

With a midweek game coming up and so little time to prepare, the former Republic of Ireland manager may keep his job for the upcoming clash against Fulham, but anything less than a point would surely seal his departure from the Cardiff City Stadium.

Another loss or two would make his job untenable, so it could be time for a change in manager shortly and you could also argue the problems at the club run deeper than just the manager.