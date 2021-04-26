Mick McCarthy reacts when asked about the future of 25-year-old at Cardiff City

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy has suggested that Gavin Whyte could leave the club on a permanent basis in the summer but insisted any decision on that would be made in pre-season.

Whyte, 25, was allowed to leave Cardiff on loan in January and he made the move to Hull City, where he has played a part in helping the Tigers get over the line in their race for automatic promotion from League One.

The winger has managed to register four goals during his 18 league appearances since his arrival at the KCOM Stadium, but has more recently been used from the bench.

The Tigers will be facing a decision in the summer over whether they would be wanting to make a permanent move for Whyte. The 25-year-old struggled to get in Cardiff’s side on a consistent basis under Neil Harris and had made just seven Championship appearances this term before his loan departure. McCarthy will now have to weigh up what to do with the winger.

Cardiff City quiz: Does the Cardiff City Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does the Cardiff City Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than Ashton Gate? Higher Lower

Speaking to Wales Online, McCarthy suggested that Whyte could be allowed to leave the club on a permanent basis when he returns in the summer. He also admitted he is not sure whether Hull would want to make another move for him and that any decision on his future would be made in pre-season.

He said: “We’ve had feedback and reports. We’ve had people watching Gavin Whyte and he seems to be coming on as a sub just recently.

“We’ve got people monitoring it. We’ll see what happens with them.

“Gavin, I’ve not seen much of him so we’ll have to see what they want to do in terms of their recruitment. He’s been there all year and it looks like they’ll get promoted, whether they want to keep him, I don’t know.

“But whatever happens, whoever’s at the club will be back for pre-season and we’ll deal with it then.”

The verdict

These comments suggest that Whyte is likely to be a player that McCarthy allows to move on in the summer, with the 25-year-old not fitting in with the system that he has adopted since taking over. The winger is not really someone who can play in one of the positions off the striker, or as a wing-back, so that leaves him without a role really in the current setup.

However, if McCarthy was to adapt the system in the summer and play again with wingers on either side, then Whyte is someone that would be worth keeping hold of. It will therefore all come down to what the Bluebirds’ intentions are for next term and the sort of players that they look to bring in and the system they want to deploy.

Having helped Hull earn promotion, Whyte might be someone they take a look at as a potential option to add to their squad. Although he has not always been a regular starter during his loan so that might mean they decide to pursue other options. Whatever happens with his potential future, the 25-year-old will hope he can get more game time next term.