Blackpool have confirmed that manager Mick McCarthy has left the club by mutual consent.

McCarthy only arrived at Bloomfield Road in January when he replaced Michael Appleton, but he has struggled to make an impact, winning just two of his 14 games in charge.

The Seasiders suffered a damaging 3-1 home defeat to relegation rivals Cardiff City on Good Friday, with first-half goals from Connor Wickham, Sory Kaba and Joe Ralls putting the Bluebirds firmly in control, before Josh Bowler netted a consolation for the hosts in the second half.

The game proved to be the end for McCarthy and his assistant Terry Connor, with a club statement saying that "with results on the pitch not improving in recent weeks, the decision has been agreed by both parties that a change is needed".

McCarthy departs with the club sitting 23rd in the table, seven points from safety with just six games remaining.

The club have confirmed that Senior Professional Development Lead Phase Coach Stephen Dobbie will take charge until the end of the season.

What did Mick McCarthy say about his Blackpool departure?

McCarthy said that while he enjoyed his time in Lancashire, he felt that his departure was in the best interests of the club following recent poor results.

"After recent performances and results, I have thought long and hard and feel this is the best decision for everyone concerned with the football club," McCarthy said in the statement on the club's official website.

"I've loved my time here and thank everyone for their support. I wish everyone well going forward.”

Is it the correct decision?

McCarthy's departure felt inevitable after the defeat to the Bluebirds, with the Seasiders' survival prospects looking increasingly unlikely.

It is understandable why the club opted for McCarthy's experience in January, but there were question marks over whether his style would be suited to the Tangerines' squad, while the latter end of his spell at Cardiff also raised doubts.

There were some positive displays under McCarthy such as the recent home draw against Burnley and emphatic victory against Queens Park Rangers which offered hope of an escape, but truthfully he never delivered the consistent level of performances required to make you believe his side could achieve safety.

Dobbie's appointment until the end of the season suggests the club have perhaps accepted their fate, but the Scotsman had three separate loan spells with the Seasiders as a player, so he could unite and galvanise the fan base for the remaining fixtures.

McCarthy should be commended for stepping away from the football club if he feels he is no longer the right man, and it will be interesting to see whether this will be his final job in management.