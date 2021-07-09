Mick McCarthy ponders Cardiff City swoop for 30-year-old

Cardiff City have offered Marley Watkins a chance to train with them this summer as the winger looks to find a new club ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Watkins, 30, was released by Bristol City at the conclusion of his contract last month at Ashton Gate and is yet to source a new club.

Football Insider have revealed that Mick McCarthy is a fan of the Wales international and has offered him the chance to train with his side during pre-season.

It’s claimed that McCarthy is working on a tight budget this summer and, with a need for recruits out wide, Watkins could be offered a contract.

Watkins initially made a name for himself in England with Barnsley, scoring 18 times across two seasons with the Tykes.

Norwich City secured his service for 2017/18, but Watkins struggled to hit those heights again and swiftly moved on to Bristol City.

His time at Ashton Gate has, again, been a frustration. He’s managed only 27 appearances in the Championship, 10 of which have been starts.

During the 2020/21 campaign, Watkins headed out on loan to Aberdeen, making 13 appearances in Scotland and scoring twice.

Injuries, ultimately, soured his experience north of the border, which led him back to Bristol City where he struggled to convince Nigel Pearson.

The Verdict

Watkins has had a tough time of it since he’s made the move out of Barnsley all those years ago.

During his time at Oakwell, he really thrived, scoring goals and catching the eye.

That’s part of the season so many clubs have taken a chance on him, and it is perhaps why McCarthy wants to give him a go.

He will know that if he can get Watkins fit and firing, he could be a real asset in the Championship again.

The fact he’s a free agent will only add to that temptation.

Thoughts? Let us know!