Mick McCarthy opens up on transfer plans after Cardiff City appointment

New Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy insists he hasn’t thought about new signings just yet, with the immediate focus on assessing his squad.

The former Ireland chief was named as Neil Harris’ successor last night, and he will be tasked with quickly turning things round for the Bluebirds.

To do that, some feel McCarthy will have to utilise the market, which closes in under two weeks time.

However, whilst the 61-year-old wouldn’t rule out any new recruits coming in, he made it clear to Wales Online that he hasn’t made any decisions just yet.

“I haven’t spoken to him [Tan] about that. Bearing in mind, it was only completed yesterday and I had my first training session this morning.

“That’s putting the cart before the horse. I’ve got to see the players I’ve got, see what tune I can get out of them and we will discuss that when we have been in a few more days.”

McCarthy’s first game in charge of the Welsh side will be against Barnsley at Oakwell on Wednesday night.

The verdict

These are very fair and reasonable comments from McCarthy, and it will pleased the current squad that they will be given a chance to impress in training.

Of course, given his experience, McCarthy knows what’s needed to be successful at this level, so he won’t waste any time in making any big decisions that need to be made.

The squad at Cardiff is talented though, and you can’t imagine that many new additions will be needed.

