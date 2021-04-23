Mick McCarthy makes transfer admission over Cardiff City duo

Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy has admitted he doesn’t think Harry Wilson and Sheyi Ojo will return to the club next season, even though he would gladly welcome them back.

The duo joined the Bluebirds from Liverpool for the current campaign, and they have both made positive impacts, with Ojo scoring five goals and registering seven assists, whilst Wilson has found the net four times and provided 11 goals.

So, their contributions are clear to see, however McCarthy told the BBC that the situation with Liverpool means another loan is highly unlikely, meaning they won’t be back in the Welsh capital next season.

“Harry wants a home somewhere, he wants to play permanently somewhere, and so does Sheyi. Loaning them out next year they’d be in the last year of their contract. Liverpool are going to have to sort themselves out – that’s nothing to do with us.

“Would I have them back? Yeah, of course, they’re really good players. But I don’t think it will happen.”

The pair will hope to end their time with Cardiff in positive fashion, with both sure to be involved against Wycombe Wanderers tomorrow.

The verdict

This probably won’t come as a surprise to Cardiff fans, as they would’ve known it was tough to keep the duo next season given the finances that are involved.

McCarthy is just telling the fans how it is, and he will now be working on finding replacements because these two have been real creative options this season.

For the players, they will want to end the season well, and the fans will appreciate how the duo have performed for the badge, even if it hasn’t resulted in promotion.

