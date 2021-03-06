Mick McCarthy makes January transfer admission concerning Cardiff City

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy has revealed that the club came close to signing striker Yaya Sanogo during the January transfer window.

Sanogo had been a free agent since his departure from French side Toulouse at the end of last season, before eventually joining Huddersfield Town late last month.

The striker went on to make his debut for the Terriers on Friday night, ironically against Cardiff, and missed a penalty as the two sides played out a goalless draw at The John Smith’s Stadium.

Now however, it seems as though things could have worked out rather differently for Sanogo and Cardiff, had things played out in another way earlier in the year.

Speaking about Sanogo’s penalty miss after the game, McCarthy was quoted by Wales Online as saying: “I’m so happy he missed it, Sanogo, because we were in discussions with him to come to us. We couldn’t do it because of the rules with the Welsh FA.

“He’s come to an English club, and whether they’ve got different rules, Huddersfield managed to sign him, despite his deficiency in points.

“Now Brexit comes in, you have to have 15 points. You get certain points by which club you play for, if you’re a senior at internationals. There’s different criteria that need to be met, and he didn’t have enough points.

“We asked the FAW and we were told we couldn’t appeal against it. I think Huddersfield appealed against it and managed to sign him.”

Following that draw with Huddersfield, Cardiff are currently seventh in the Championship table, one point off the play-offs, while the Terriers are 18th, six clear of the relegation zone.

The Verdict

In a way, you can understand why Cardiff would have been interested in Sanogo in January.

Right now, the Bluebirds do not really have an alternative centre forward option to Kieffer Moore, which could leave them short on firepower if he picks up an injury or suspension, an issue which Sanogo could well have helped them to address.

Add to that the fact that he was available on a free, and this is a move that could have worked out for Cardiff, had they been able to get it done.

It does seem unfortunate for Cardiff that they appear to be influenced by different rules to teams they are playing against here, and they will obviously be relieved that it didn’t come back to bite them as it very nearly did on Friday night.