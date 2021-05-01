Mick McCarthy makes honest Cardiff City transfer admission

Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy has admitted that the club may need to bring in cash through sales to make the signings he wants in the window.

Like most clubs in the Football League, the Bluebirds will have struggled financially in the pandemic and it could have an impact on transfers this summer.

And, speaking to Wales Online, McCarthy acknowledged that he may have to sell-to-buy as he tries to reshape the squad ahead of next season.

“I think people will have to generate money through sales and then you might have money to spend. But there are going to be a lot of players that are going to be available, there are lots of players coming out of contract and we’re on top of that for players that are.

“But in terms of spending most clubs are going to have to generate some money and it’ll be an interesting window.”

Cardiff are back in action this afternoon when they take on in-form Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s, with McCarthy sure to use the final two fixtures to assess some fringe players.

The verdict

This is the reality for most clubs in the Championship as the pandemic has had a major impact on the finances that are available across the board.

So, it’s about being smart in the window and if that means you sell a key player to fund a few new additions, it needs to be done.

Cardiff should trust McCarthy though, because has shown with Sunderland, Wolves and Ipswich that he knows what sort of player is required to do well at this level.

