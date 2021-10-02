Mick McCarthy makes Cardiff City transfer window admission

Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy has indicated that he may not have done all of the business that he would have wanted in the summer transfer window, according to Wales Online.

The former Ipswich Town manager only took charge of the Bluebirds halfway through the 2020/21 campaign but he had exactly the type of impact he would have wanted with them. He quickly got them firing and led them to several wins and draws, as the side climbed the Championship table.

It ultimately resulted in McCarthy agreeing an extension on his deal, which was originally supposed to run until summer. Instead, he was given the chance to mould the Cardiff squad to his liking in a bid to progress them even more.

However, it’s had quite the opposite effect so far. The Bluebirds are currently 18th in the second tier and have lost their last four games – and the pressure is mounting on the Cardiff boss.

However, McCarthy has today suggested that he didn’t perhaps get the kind of transfer window he would have wanted. He ended up bringing in just four players to try and strengthen his side, while over double that amount went out of the exit door.

Although the club are not blessed with a vast amount of riches to spend on new talent, McCarthy has perhaps alluded that he maybe would have liked one or two more signings over the course of the window.

Speaking to Wales Online, he said: “I didn’t think I’d have a squad of 22 with some of the youngsters we’ve got in the squad. But that’s how it went.”

The manager then would seemingly have liked some extra bodies to depend upon over the course of the campaign. Instead, he will now have to wait until January to try and bring in some more recruits.

The Verdict

Cardiff have struggled so far this season, which is somewhat of a surprise given the work that McCarthy did with them last season. His results last season could merely be written off as ‘new manager bounce’ but it looked like he was doing good work with the Bluebirds.

Perhaps it’s the extra youth in the side that have led to them dropping down the table, as they’ll all have to get to grips with the added frantic pace of Championship football but it could be to do with the transfer window and the business they did. They lost a lot of people and let another attacking outlet in Josh Murphy leave on loan to Preston on deadline day.

With only four faces coming in, it could certainly be a case of not having enough options – or enough experienced options – to be able to have enough strength in a league that does have a big amount of midweek fixtures as well as weekend ones.