Mick McCarthy makes Cardiff City transfer admission

Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy has revealed that he doesn’t expect any new signings before the transfer deadline next month.

The Bluebirds have been active in the opening weeks of the window, Ryan Wintle, Mark McGuiness, James Collins and Ryan Giles joining the Championship side.

Whilst some fans will feel certain areas still need to be strengthened, McCarthy explained to Wales Online that he doesn’t anticipate further incomings – and he stressed he is happy with the squad he has built.

“We’re not going to get any new faces in, to be honest with you. I can’t see that happening. I think when we’ve got everybody back, I think we’ve got a good squad.”

Having done a brilliant job after his appointment, with McCarthy transforming the team from one that feared a relegation battle to one that pushed for promotion, the challenge will be to push for a play-off place once again.

The transfer stance may change if serious interest emerges in any of the current squad, with Kieffer Moore one who could command a big fee.

The verdict

This isn’t the news that Cardiff fans will want to hear but at least McCarthy has been straight with the support here, whilst they will also understand the financial situation of the club is dictating this.

Of course, things can change very quickly in football, and you can be sure that the experienced boss will be taking calls from agents and other clubs in the coming weeks.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out but the fact Cardiff have got a lot of business done early and McCarthy is pleased with the squad bodes well.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.