Mick McCarthy makes brutally honest admission after heavy Cardiff City defeat

Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy has admitted that teams may have worked out how to play against his team as they fell to a 5-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers this afternoon.

The Bluebirds were inconsistent in the early parts of the campaign, but three defeats on the spin, including the manner of the loss at Ewood Park, is a worrying trend.

Understandably, the fans were furious after the defeat, with McCarthy coming in for fierce criticism. And, speaking to Wales Online, the former Wolves chief didn’t hide away from the fact that things are not good enough right now.

“Maybe teams have worked us out a bit. They’ve changed, played against us, we’ve analysed everything and will continue to do so. Absolutely I’m concerned. I was concerned when we lost the first one. Then we came back and won (against Nottingham Forest) but I’m even more concerned now, by how we are playing and how we get back on track.

“That’s something we’ve got to change and we have to start trying to change it on Tuesday.”

Things don’t get any easier for Cardiff though, with high-flying West Brom the opposition in three days time.

The verdict

This was an honest interview from McCarthy and the fans will appreciate that he isn’t trying to make excuses, even though it would’ve been hard to after today’s showing.

He’s an experienced manager and the fact his team are nor producing will be a major worry. Ultimately, results like today are not acceptable but it’s happened now, so it’s down to the players and boss to react.

You would expect plenty of changes to be made for Albion’s visit in the week and McCarthy needs a response from the team to address this alarming run.

