Mick McCarthy makes admission regarding Sunderland managerial role

Mick McCarthy has revealed that he applied for the Sunderland manager’s role following Lee Johnson’s sacking in early February – but never got a call back from the club’s hierarchy.

McCarthy has been out of work since October 2021 following his departure from Cardiff City of the Championship, having lost eight games in a row with the Bluebirds which saw them drop into an early season relegation battle.

He was though once upon a time in the dugout at the Stadium of Light, becoming their boss in March 2003 when their relegation from the Premier League was almost confirmed.

Under McCarthy’s management, the Wearside club got to the Championship play-offs in his first season in charge before then winning the league in the 2004-05 season, securing a return to the top flight but they struggled after that and he departed his job in 2006, with relegation once again looming.

McCarthy has had a storied managerial career as boss of the Republic of Ireland national team twice, as well as long stints with Ipswich Town and Wolves, but despite fancying a return to Sunderland, it appears that the club did not even consider him a candidate.

“I applied for it this time around,” McCarthy said on the Stronger with Sport podcast, via Extra.ie.

“As soon as Lee Johnson – sadly for him – got the sack, I stuck my name in straight away.

“I said ‘oh I’ll take it to the end of the season’, (but) I did not even get a call back!”

The Verdict

McCarthy may be well-liked at Sunderland for achieving promotion back in the day, but that was a long time ago and he’s had a lot of jobs since then.

Sunderland could have appointed a manager like McCarthy who appear to be on the managerial merry-go-round a lot, or they could have gone for someone different – which they did in Alex Neil.

It probably would have been a good thing if Sunderland did contact McCarthy and inform him that he wouldn’t be getting an interview or wouldn’t be being considered for the job, but football can be a ruthless game at times.

McCarthy has found that out first-hand recently when Cardiff sacked him and whilst he’s still keen to manage again, it will probably not be back with Sunderland.