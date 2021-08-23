Mick McCarthy makes admission over potential January exit clause for Cardiff City player

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy has confirmed that Wolves do have a recall clause inserted into their season-long loan agreement with the Bluebirds for Ryan Giles.

Giles has enjoyed an excellent start to life at the Cardiff City Stadium with the 21-year-old producing another fine individual display off the bench in their 3-1 win against Millwall on Saturday. That saw the versatile Wolves loanee provide two assists for Aden Flint’s brace.

That took the 21-year-old’s assist tally up to four already in just four appearances for Cardiff in the Championship. Giles’ form is therefore proving key to McCarthy’s side strong start to the new campaign and it could be vital that they manage to keep hold of him for the entire campaign.

Quiz: Have Cardiff City won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Have Cardiff won or lost more against Aston Villa? Won Lost

Speaking to Wales Online, McCarthy has now revealed that Wolves do have the option available to them to recall Giles from his loan spell with Cardiff during the January transfer window. However, he also suggested that it is something that he is not overly concerned about at this stage.

He said: “Why am I bothered? We have signed him for the year.

“Clubs have always got the options to bring them back.

“I’d be bothered if they took him back! But I’m not worried about it.

“He has come here for that reason and if he ends up being the star of the show and they want him back then he is their player and we can’t do anything about it.”

The verdict

This will be a bit of a concern for Cardiff and it will start to become a major potential issue over the coming months if Giles continues his impressive form.

The longer Giles’ form continues the more Wolves might start making noises about potentially viewing him as a player they could recall for their squad in the second half of the campaign.

Giles has been a revelation at Cardiff since arriving on loan. He would have arrived full of confidence from his loan spell with Rotherham United in the second half of last term.

That is something that has been on show with the Bluebirds and he is showing he can make a real difference to an already strong group of players.

The 21-year-old has been one of Cardiff’s chief sources of creativity in the final third so far this season and that supply line is going to be crucial for them as they aim to maintain their strong start.

Losing him midway through the campaign would seriously hurt Cardiff’s hopes of potentially challenging for promotion this season and he would be a very difficult player to replace.

However, Wolves might decide that he is better off staying with the Bluebirds and maintaining his form with them if he continues to impress between now and January. There is therefore still hope for Cardiff and McCarthy is right to try and remain focused on other things for now.