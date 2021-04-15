Mick McCarthy makes admission as he reflects on life as Cardiff City boss

Mick McCarthy insists his time at Cardiff City can’t be judged as successful, although he revealed he has learnt a lot since taking over.

The experienced boss was named as Neil Harris’ successor in January and he took over a team that were languishing in the bottom half and closer to the relegation zone than the play-off places.

However, a remarkable run under McCarthy meant a top six finish looked possible until recently.

Such form prompted the Bluebirds’ hierarchy to secure the former Wolves boss on a longer contract, and McCarthy explained to the BBC how he has found his first few months in charge, as he looked to play down the job he has done.

“Is it a success? No, but it’s been educational. You can always take something from it, we’ve tried our best and I’d only have regrets if we hadn’t done everything possible.

“The play-offs aren’t happening, even if we won all the games the other teams have enough about them to stop us, but when you’re preparing for next season you want to finish on a high.”

The verdict

These are interesting comments from McCarthy, and despite his modesty here, his time in Cardiff has been a success so far as the team have shown top six form since he took over.

Of course, there is a real frustration that they couldn’t kick on and finish in the play-off places, but that was just too big an ask.

Now, as he says, the focus is on next season and Cardiff could be real contenders for promotion in 12 months time after McCarthy has had a full pre-season and brought in his own players.

