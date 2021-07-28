Mick McCarthy issues update on Cardiff City’s stance over possible move for 30-year-old

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy has suggested that he can not promise that Marley Watkins will be offered a deal by the Bluebirds this summer despite him continuing to train with the club.

Watkins was allowed to leave Bristol City at the end of his deal at Ashton Gate this summer and the 30-year-old has been allowed to train with Cardiff during their pre-season. That comes with the attacker keen to secure himself a new permanent home ahead of the start of the new season.

The former Bristol City attacker has also been featuring for the Bluebirds in their pre-season fixtures as McCarthy weighs up whether to add him to his squad for the new Championship season.

The 30-year-old again played for the second time for Cardiff during their friendly against Southampton on Tuesday after also playing against Bath City.

Speaking to Wales Online, McCarthy revealed that he is not yet sure whether Watkins has done enough to be offered a deal by the Bluebirds this summer. He insisted that he thought the attacker had performed alright against Southampton but made no promises to him regarding a potential contract offer.

He said: “The answer to that (whether Watkins will be offered a contract) is I’m not sure.

“Marley asked if he could come in and train. I’ve known Marley a long time, I like him, he played at Barnsley and had a very good time.

“He’s had a couple of injuries which have restricted him.

“I said, ‘Look, you can come in and train’ and, to be honest, with our lack of numbers it’s been good to have him.

“I thought he did alright in the first half. But there’s no promises on anything.

“But I thought he started the game really well. He did OK.”

The verdict

McCarthy has previously suggested that Cardiff are unlikely to be making any more new signings this summer, but whilst he has remained on trial with the club there has still been a chance that Watkins could alter that picture.

However, these comments suggest that no such deal is going to be happening imminently and the 30-year-old’s future still remains unclear.

Watkins is a player that needs to be playing regularly next season for whoever he manages to end up this summer. The 30-year-old was not seen as an important player for Bristol City really in his time at Ashton Gate and he would be better off taking his time over his future rather than hoping that the Bluebirds offer him a deal as more of a squad player.

The attacker does have qualities to offer McCarthy’s side and he would be a low-risk addition given he is available on a free.

However, it does not seem at this stage that he has done enough to fully convince the Cardiff boss he is worthy of a deal. You would doubt whether he can much to alter that any time soon but he will keep plugging away the longer he remains training with the Bluebirds.