Mick McCarthy identifies Harry Wilson’s Cardiff replacement as Liverpool return looms

Mick McCarthy has hinted that he won’t go into the transfer market to replace Harry Wilson as a like-for-like replacement already exists at the club in Jonny Williams.

There’s an acceptance at the club that Wilson will return to Liverpool when his loan spell is over at the end of this season and will perhaps gain himself a Premier League move permanently if there’s no future for him at Anfield.

With 11 Championship assists to his name this season (Sofascore), the 24-year-old has been his usual creative self but the goals have been lacking, with just four before his classy hat-trick against Birmingham on Saturday.

The Bluebirds will not be able to afford him permanently and it would be a surprise if Wilson isn’t playing in the top flight next season, so options will need to be assessed for the 2021/22 campaign.

Cardiff have been recently linked with Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass, a man who is a natural attacking midfielder and someone you feel could replace Wilson’s goals and assists.

He’d cost a fee to bring in though and McCarthy may be focusing on other areas of the pitch to spend money as he believes Wales international Williams can fill Wilson’s boots.

The big 22-question Cardiff City end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 22 Who did Cardiff start their season with defeat against in the EFL Cup? Crawley Northampton Cheltenham Swindon

“Jonny Williams is a perfect replacement for that,” McCarthy said, per WalesOnline.

“Is he Harry Wilson? No, he’s not, because he’s not been to Hull and Derby and Bournemouth and Cardiff in the Championship.

“But Jonny, certainly, has got the ability to do that. So I’m not actively going out seeking for one of those (an attacking midfielder).”

Williams joined in January from Charlton Athletic until the end of the season and judging by McCarthy’s words his contract has or is going to be extended.

The 27-year-old has made eight appearances for Cardiff since arriving, with all but one of them coming off the bench and if he ends up being the replacement for Wilson he has big shoes to fill.

The Verdict

It’s hard to believe that Cardiff won’t actively look to replace Wilson in the transfer market.

It was a coup to get someone as talented as him in the first place, but they’ll need to replace his goal contributions somehow either on the wing or in the number 10 role.

Over the years, Williams has had a questionable record with his fitness and he surely cannot be relied on to fill the huge void that will be left by Wilson ahead of next season.

That’s why the links to Windass make complete sense and he seems like a more natural fit to replace Cardiff’s loan ranger.