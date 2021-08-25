Mick McCarthy gives update on situation of Sean Morrison at Cardiff City

Sean Morrison was substituted after 34 minutes of Cardiff City’s League Cup second round hosting of Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday evening, and manager Mick McCarthy gave an update on his situation speaking to WalesOnline post-match.

The Bluebirds bowed out of the League Cup with a 2-0 defeat to a very youthful Seagulls side, however the overriding concern in the loss was the fitness of their captain.

The 30-year-old has made 281 appearances for the club, since arriving from Reading in the summer of 2014 and Cardiff do not have great depth at the back particularly as they like to deploy a three at the back system.

McCarthy said: “We will see. Tomorrow (Wednesday) will tell us better, but it’s not disastrous, he’s not got any major injury apparently, which is the good news.

“We will see how he is tomorrow.”

The Bluebirds have made an exciting start to this second tier campaign, earning eight points from their opening four matches and with all eight of their goals being headers.

Centre back Aden Flint is the current top scorer in the division with four and will have to take on the mantle in terms of leadership in the backline if Morrison is to miss a few.

The Verdict

Morrison would be a huge loss even in the short term due to injuries to Ciaron Brown and Mark McGuinness.

19-year-old Oliver Denham made his debut for the club replacing the captain on Tuesday evening, he may not be ready for the threat of the likes of Chris Martin and Andreas Weimann when they host Bristol City on Saturday.

McCarthy’s words are positive however, Morrison is such a committed player he would not have come off unless it was significant.

Time will tell as the former Republic of Ireland manager said, but for now, Cardiff supporters will be crossing their fingers in waiting for the next update.

