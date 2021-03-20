Mick McCarthy faces these Cardiff City decisions ahead of Swansea City at 5.30pm

After enjoying a remarkable start to life as Cardiff City boss, one win in five has halted the Bluebirds’ progress under Mick McCarthy.

However, they are still only six points away from the play-off places, so promotion is still possible, although many will feel that today’s derby against Swansea City is must-win.

Of course, this is the one fixture that fans want to win anyway, but there’s no denying that there’s lots on the line for both clubs as they seek returns to the Premier League.

From McCarthy’s perspective, he will be considering changes after three games without a win, and here we look at some dilemmas he faces…

Does he change the shape?

This would be a major call as the 3-4-3 has served Cardiff very well since McCarthy reverted to it following a poor start.

However, the ex-Ireland boss is someone who has generally played with a back four, and injuries at left wing-back have given the boss a problem there.

So, it would be risky, but a 4-5-1/4-3-3 could come into his thinking.

Who plays in the attacking roles

One goal in the past three games shows that scoring goals has been an issue, so it’s no surprise to see McCarthy rotate those who play behind Kieffer Moore.

Juninho Bacuna, Harry Wilson, Jonny Williams, Sheyi Ojo and Josh Murphy are all competing for two positions, and the boss has a tough decision to make.

You would expect Wilson to be given the nod because of his big-game pedigree, but the other position is up for grabs.

Whether to start cautiously

With Swansea going for the top two, they really need to win, so the pressure is on them to do just that.

Therefore, sitting back and looking to counter could be the way to go for the visitors. But, the hosts may be vulnerable as they were hammered at Bournemouth in the week and haven’t performed well lately.

So, McCarthy may think a fast start is required, even if it opens the game up early on.