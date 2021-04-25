Mick McCarthy delivers honest assessment over long-term future of Cardiff City ace

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy is relaxed over the long-term future of forward Kieffer Moore and suggested that he could well leave the club ahead of potential interest in the summer.

Moore has been a revelation at the Cardiff City Stadium this season after arriving from Wigan Athletic last summer, and the forward managed to register a brace in their 2-1 win against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday. Those two goals took his tally in the Championship this term to 20, which is a remarkable return and means he has scored nearly a third of their goals throughout the campaign.

The 28-year-old is set to play a major part for Wales in this summer’s European Championships and that could potentially put him even more in the shop window. That could mean that the Bluebirds might have to be braced for a lot of speculation over his potential long-term future throughout the summer transfer window.

Cardiff

1 of 18 Does the Cardiff City Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than Ashton Gate? Higher Lower

Speaking to Wales Online, following their win against Wycombe, McCarthy insisted that he wants Moore to have a good Euros this summer and that if that means teams come in for him and he has to leave then they will deal with that situation.

He said: “I want him to have a good Euros and I want him to have a good career. I signed him at Ipswich for 20 grand and he’s done alright since moving on.

“I love to see players progressing. I know what you’re asking, but if he leaves here, well that’s what happens.

“You sign players, they score 20-odd goals, you get interest from other people, there’s nothing you can do about it.

“All I ask is that when they are here they give every single bit and that’s what he’s doing.”

The verdict

This update suggests that McCarthy is bracing himself for interest in Moore in the summer and is perhaps having to already make alternative plans in case the Bluebirds are forced to cash in on the forward. However, one thing is for sure they will have to receive a very high offer for them to even contemplate cashing in on him such is his importance to the side.

Without Moore this season, Cardiff would have been in a mess you feel and therefore they need to do everything they can to ensure he remains at the club. Considering that Robert Glatzel’s future is going to be away from the club they need to be improving their forward options not severely weakening them by allowing the 28-year-old to leave.

The major problem is that Moore is entering the prime of his career now and if he has a good Euros, he might feel that the time is right for him to test himself at the highest level possible. That could therefore mean Cardiff are vulnerable to losing him. McCarthy is trying to show that even if they have to sell him, he will be ready to try and compensate with other players and other arrivals.