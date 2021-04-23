Mick McCarthy confirms player set for Cardiff City transfer exit

Mick McCarthy has confirmed plans for Cardiff City to sell Robert Glatzel this summer transfer window as he bids to reshape his squad.

This summer’s transfer market marks the first real opportunity for Mick McCarthy to get his Cardiff side and squad looking how he wants it to, after a fairly decent run between his appointment and now.

Of course, form has tailed off a little bit since his scintillating start in charge of the Bluebirds but there will be hope that next season the Welsh club is going to challenge for the play-offs in earnest.

New signings will naturally follow in the coming transfer window, then, whilst we will obviously see some players leave that the former Wolves and Ipswich Town boss simply does not fancy.

Indeed, he’s been pretty clear that striker Glatzel is not going to be a part of his plans.

Quoted by Wales Online, he said:

“Robert, he’s available.

“He’s not going to be for me, or otherwise I wouldn’t have loaned him out.”

The Verdict

Glatzel left the club in January on loan and it seems as though we’re not going to see him feature for Cardiff any more in his career.

He’s a striker that only really ever showed flashes of what he could do for the Bluebirds and evidently McCarthy isn’t convinced he is what he needs going forwards.