Mick McCarthy confirms double Cardiff injury blow ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy has confirmed that captain Sean Morrison is a major injury doubt for Monday’s away trip to Sheffield Wednesday – whilst young left-back Joel Bagan will miss the remainder of the season.

McCarthy suffered just his second defeat as manager of the Bluebirds yesterday as his side went down 1-0 to Chris Hughton’s Nottingham Forest, with Manchester United loanee James Garner netting the winning goal.

Cardiff were dominant in terms of shots taken, with 18 compared to Forest’s eight, but they could only get three of them on target and that is where their downfall happened.

One player who was missing from the starting line-up was Morrison, who had missed just one league game this season before he was absent for yesterday’s encounter with Forest.

The Bluebirds may have missed his presence at the back and there was also no natural left-wing-back either, with Joe Bennett and Joel Bagan injured – the latter who dislocated his shoulder in March against Huddersfield – with Joe Ralls standing in as a replacement.

McCarthy not only confirmed Morrison’s diagnosis and time-scale of recovery following the Forest defeat, but also shared Bagan’s progress as he looks set for a long spell on the sidelines.

“It’s his calf, he has strained his calf,” McCarthy said of Morrison’s absence, per Wales Online.

“He is certainly a doubt for Monday. We will have to see about next Saturday.

“He is a loss to us, there is no doubt. Because he was excellent for us while he was playing and certainly at Swansea, he had a great game.”

On Bagan, McCarthy said: “He has had an operation and is in recovery at the minute.

“I saw him yesterday doing his exercises and he was at the game today.

“He was never going to be involved (this season) if he had the operation.

“He needs to be rehabbed properly so when he comes back he has got no fears of doing it again.”

The Verdict

Injuries to both Morrison and Bagan are unfortunate for Cardiff’s chances of sneaking a late play-off place – they looked good for it a few weeks ago but defeats against Forest and Watford recently have left them lagging behind a bit.

It’s still possible for the Bluebirds to sneak into the top six, but Bournemouth look stronger on paper and also when you factor in that they don’t have a natural left-wing-back for the rest of the season, Cardiff look vulnerable down the left.

McCarthy will be hoping for Morrison to be back sooner rather than later – he’s formed a solid trio with Aden Flint and Curtis Nelson and even though Ciaran Brown is a decent back-up, he’s no Morrison.